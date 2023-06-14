Riley Keough And Priscilla Presley Reveals Graceland Mansion Conditions

Riley has been appointed as the sole trustee of her grandfather Elvis's Graceland estate.

This development comes after Keough and her grandmother reached an agreement.

Riley will also oversee the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters.

Following a family legal dispute, Riley Keough has been appointed as the sole trustee of her grandfather Elvis Presley's Graceland estate.

This development comes after Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley reached an agreement regarding the estate of the late Lisa Marie Presley, as stated in court documents filed in Los Angeles.

Riley Keough, known for her role in 'Daisy Jones & the Six,' petitioned the court to approve the settlement agreement in a recent filing.

According to her lawyer, Justin Gold, appointing Keough as the trustee will result in cost savings for the estate since she will not charge for her services, unlike Priscilla who intended to charge a trustee fee.

By resolving the claims stated in Priscilla's petition, the parties involved are not only avoiding litigation and significant legal fees but also upholding Lisa's wishes and the best interests of the family.

The documents confirm that Priscilla, aged 78, was officially removed as the trustee of the estate on May 11, 2023, and this change will remain effective regardless of the court's decision on Keough's petition, as Priscilla has already signed a settlement agreement.

The initial lawsuit was filed by Priscilla two weeks after the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January. The lawsuit challenged the validity of a 2016 amendment in Lisa Marie's will that appointed Riley as the trustee, removing Priscilla and business manager Barry Siegel from their roles.

Entertainment Tonight reports that as part of the settlement, Priscilla will receive a one-time lump sum payment of an undisclosed amount from the Trust.

Additionally, Priscilla will now serve as a 'Special Advisor to the Trust' while receiving a monthly salary, the exact amount of which remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, in addition to being the sole trustee of her mother's estate, Riley will also oversee the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Her attorney emphasized that she will handle and invest the funds according to the beneficiaries' needs, free from any undue influence from the trustee.

Priscilla, on the other hand, will be the trustee of the sub-trust for her son and Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, who will receive a 1/9 share of the Trust.