During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Shawn Mendes discussed his latest surprise release, 'What the Hell Are We Dying For?' According to Billboard, Mendes revealed that he faced significant challenges last year in the studio, struggling to find his musical voice and a sense of self. He shared that he lacked the confidence to collaborate with songwriters or even step into the recording booth to sing.

Mendes explained that he experienced a range of emotions during his time in upstate New York, including concerns about relationships, his career, and the environment. In a moment of deep frustration while in the studio, he unexpectedly found inspiration. The impromptu release of the song took less than 24 hours to write and came about after witnessing smoke in the New York skyline caused by Canadian wildfires. This event sparked a sense of urgency, excitement, and connection within Mendes, representing his current state of mind.

Although he admitted to still being in a confused place, Mendes mentioned that his profound love for music, certain individuals in his life, and the planet itself were sources of energy for him. He described them as things worth fighting for and even sacrificing for.

'What the Hell Are We Dying For?' also signifies Mendes' return to music after canceling his planned 2022 North American/European tour in order to prioritize his mental health

“I think a little bit, just all over the place. I feel aware of how people are receiving the song. I feel aware of the fact that I did it on a whim and I’m proud of it. But most of all, honestly, if I’m being real, I’m just happy that I broke through that horrible wall of writer’s block and I’m creating again. I’m just happy about that. And I’m just going to keep going, keep making some songs because I really think that there’s something in here.

He continued, “I think I am approaching 25 still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth.”