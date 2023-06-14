Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Embrace Grandparenthood

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will play grandparents in Wes Anderson's film Asteroid City.

They both agreed that participating in children's lives and enjoying activities.

Hanks and Wilson shared their love for spending time with grandchildren.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will play the grandparents, and they both appear to be excellent at it.

The pair agreed that participating in the children's lives and taking pleasure in the activities they like is the key to becoming excellent grandparents.

On Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, at Alice Tully Hall in New York City's premiere of Wes Anderson's newest film Asteroid City, the delighted pair walked the red carpet while joking about how much they loved spending time with their grandchildren.

Hanks, 66, said to Entertainment Tonight, 'All you gotta do is love those little brats and they're better than TV [sic].' They are exceptional young ladies, not tiny brats.

Chet, 32, and Truman, 27, are the couple's two sons; they have been married since 1988. Hanks and Samantha Lewe, an actress, have a son, Colin, age 45, and a daughter, Elizabeth, age 41.

Olivia and Charlotte are the children of Colin, and Michaiah is the daughter of Chet.

Wilson said, 'You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports.'

She said, 'You just have to hang out.'

The Oscar-winning actor interjected at that time to say that the greatest way to win his grandkids over is to 'make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly.'