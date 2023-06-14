Tom Holland Explains His Brief 'career Hiatus' Comment

Tom Holland addressed the confusion surrounding his announced break from acting.

He clarified that he had already spent eight months of his planned 12-month break. Despite initial reports suggesting that negative reviews for his show 'The Crowded Room' prompted the break, Holland mentioned that those reviews were not the reason.

During his break, he has been enjoying his time in London, attending Grand Prix races and playing golf.

Holland expressed his gratitude to his fans and the viewers of 'The Crowded Room,' as the show has received a positive response, achieving a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

He acknowledged the support he has received from his community and expressed excitement for the remaining episodes of the series.

Previously, Holland had mentioned his intention to take a break after the conclusion of his Apple TV+ show. While he expressed enthusiasm for the series, he confidently stated that he would be taking a break once it wraps up.