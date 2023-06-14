Andrew Tate Faces Possible UK Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Influencer Andrew Tate faces legal action over sexual assault allegations.

Former kickboxer under house arrest served with legal papers.

Prosecutors pursue case against Tate for alleged human trafficking.

Four women's lawyers issue a lawsuit threat against influencer Andrew Tate over sexual assault allegations in English courts.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer currently under house arrest in Romania for alleged human trafficking and rape, has been presented with legal documents by the British law firm McCue Jury and Partners.

A statement from the law firm on Wednesday described the women´s allegations 'including violent rapes, serious physical assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.'

It said the women had 'put Tate on notice that, depending on his response, legal proceedings will be initiated against him at the High Court in London in the coming weeks', the firm said.

The women, who are currently in their late twenties and early thirties, have come forward stating that the alleged offenses occurred between 2013 and 2016, during the time when Tate was residing in the UK.

'Andrew Tate categorically denies the veracity of the accusations brought by the lawyers of the anonymous women in the UK,' a spokesperson for Tate said in a statement.

According to the statement, three of the women had filed criminal complaints that were ultimately dismissed by UK authorities.

'What new evidence could have appeared nine years later that would overturn the court´s decision?'

Romanian police arrested Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, late last year.

After three months of being held in preventive detention on charges of human trafficking and rape, a Romanian court ordered that they be placed under house arrest at the end of March.

They deny all the accusations.

Prosecutors have informed the brothers and two other suspects that they are being investigated for 'human trafficking in continued form,' which can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The case is expected to be sent to court by the end of June. The allegations involve trafficking, recruitment, and exploitation of women for pornographic acts. Andrew Tate, previously known for his appearance on 'Big Brother,' gained popularity on social media platforms for sharing divisive views and now has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.
















