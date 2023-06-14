DJ Khaled Gets Injured During Surfing Accident

DJ Khaled recently took to Instagram to post a video of his surfing accident.

DJ Khaled has been teaching his fans about the importance of perseverance.

Fans showed Khaled immense support and prayed for his speedy recovery.

DJ Khaled has been teaching his fans about the importance of perseverance. He recently shared a video on Instagram where he tried surfing but didn't do very well.

Whether he's enjoying music on the beach or sharing moments from his life, Khaled regularly updates his fans. In the video, he can be seen falling into the ocean head-first and getting hurt.

A few days ago, Khaled shared a video on his Instagram of him attempting to surf. His fans adore him for his confident personality, and he frequently posts videos and pictures of his exciting experiences on social media to share with them.

In a video shared by DJ Khaled, he can be seen attempting to ride an electric hydrofoil surfboard. Everything appears to be going smoothly until around 30 seconds into the video, when he loses balance and falls headfirst into the water.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to update the fans about what had happened during the surfing accident. “Recap of morning golf soon come, I tried playing today but I had cut the game short I injured myself surfing yesterday. So, I thought I could play through the pain,” he revealed. Khaled explained the situation further by adding, “So, I'm get a massage and call dr make to sure I'm great. But nothing going stop me from playing golf I'll be back on the course Tomorow hopefully the pain will go away.'

After DJ Khaled fell into the water, the video shows a repeating clip of that moment. It is then followed by another video where he is receiving a massage, presumably to treat an injury he may have obtained during his water sports adventure.

3 Fans showed Khaled immense support and prayed for his speedy recovery. 3 DJ Khaled recently took to Instagram to post a video of his surfing accident. 3 DJ Khaled has been teaching his fans about the importance of perseverance.











