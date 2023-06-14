Is Britney Spears Releasing A Comeback Album?

Rumors says that Britney Spears is preparing to release a comeback album.

According to a previous report by The U.S. Sun in May, the pop star is currently in the studio working on a big new album. This aligns with her previous successful collaboration with Elton John on the song 'Hold Me Closer' in May 2022.

There is further evidence saying that Britney Spears may be planning to release a new album.

Fans have become convinced that Britney Spears is on the verge of releasing her highly anticipated comeback album. This speculation arose after music producer Caleb Stone shared a photo on social media featuring himself alongside Stargate, along with a significant hint about Spears' upcoming album.

The producers can be seen smiling in the picture as Caleb’s caption read, “Spent the last 9 months in the Siberian alps making beats for the new Britney Spears album w bros @stargate - big tings coming.”







































