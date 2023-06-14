Katherine Heigl Shares How Coordinators Presence Made Actor Feel Comfortable

Katherine Heigl emphasized how coordinators presence made actor feel comfortable.

Heigl admitted to initially being uncertain about the need for intimacy coordinators.

During a conversation with fellow actress Ellen Pompeo on Actors series, Heigl admitted to initially being uncertain about the need for intimacy coordinators.

She explained, 'I was like, 'I'm an old Hollywood broad, ****. I know what I'm doing. You don't have to tell me how to make out on camera.'' She acknowledged feeling awkward about it at first.

However, Heigl soon developed a deep appreciation for the intimacy coordinator, realizing the level of protection they provided.

She stated, 'I ended up loving this woman so deeply and being so grateful for her because she protected us in a way that I didn't realize how unprotected we were.'

The actress further revealed that having someone else present to set boundaries and find alternative ways to shoot scenes was eye-opening.

Heigl recognized that the intimacy coordinator was not only safeguarding her but also taking on the responsibility she often had to bear as the 'bad guy' in such situations. She found relief in not having to fight those battles alone.

Moreover, the actress shared a specific instance where the presence of an intimacy coordinator had a profound impact. During a scene involving young girls and a rape scenario, Heigl felt a weight lifted off her shoulders as the coordinator protected the young actresses.

In conclusion, Heigl stressed the valuable role played by intimacy coordinators in creating a safe and supportive environment for actors, allowing them to focus on their craft without compromising their well-being.



