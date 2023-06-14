Tom Holland Sets Record Straight On Acting Break

Tom Holland is speaking out about the all the misunderstandings.

Tom Holland is speaking out about the misunderstandings surrounding his choice to take a one-year break from acting. He faced criticism for his role in the Apple TV+ series called The Crowded Room.

However, in an interview with Live With Kelly and Mark, Holland explains that the break was already planned and not influenced by the show's negative reviews.

He shares that he has already spent eight months on his break and talks about the difficulties he encountered during that time. Holland expresses his appreciation for his fans who have been supportive throughout this period.

In the interview, Holland clears up any misunderstandings by stating that his decision to take a break was not influenced by the negative feedback received for 'The Crowded Room'.

He shares, 'So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf…' He clarifies that the break was planned when filming for the series concluded last year.



