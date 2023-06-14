Tom Holland Teaches Zendaya Golf, Calls Her 'Real Athlete'

Tom Holland has been teaching Zendaya how to play golf and praised her natural talent and athleticism.

Both Holland and Zendaya prefer to keep their personal lives private and prioritize their careers.

They have been spotted together at public events like an Usher concert and an NBA playoffs game.

Tom Holland shared that he has been teaching Zendaya how to play golf and commended her for her impressive athleticism, Reports.

'I’ve given her a few lessons,' Holland said of their golf sessions. 'She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up quickly.'

Tom Holland, who has been an avid golfer since his early years, frequently invites his co-stars such as Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt to join him for a round of golf.

On the other hand, Zendaya, who plays a significant role in the upcoming film Challengers, showcased her tennis skills by performing nearly all of her on-screen tennis scenes.

The interview with The Hollywood Reporter gives some insight into the relationship between Holland and Zendaya. While they like to keep their personal lives private, Holland mentions that both of them are occupied with their careers.

3 They have been spotted together at public events like an Usher concert and an NBA playoffs game. 3 Tom Holland has been teaching Zendaya how to play golf and praised her natural talent and athleticism. 3 Both Holland and Zendaya prefer to keep their personal lives private and prioritize their careers.

The Spider-Man star said, 'Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.'

Even though they value their privacy, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been spotted spending time together in public.

Recently, the pair were seen together at an Usher concert in Las Vegas and later at an NBA playoffs game in San Francisco.