Broad Named In England's Squad For Ashes Opener

England will rely on a three-man seam attack

England has been successful in 11 out of their last 13 Tests

Stuart Broad has been chosen over Mark Wood for the first Ashes Test in England, set to start on June 16 at Edgbaston. Broad's impressive performance in the recent one-off Test against Ireland, where he took five wickets, earned him a place in the team.

England will rely on a three-man seam attack comprising the experienced James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Broad.

The decision to leave out Wood, known for his consistently fast bowling at speeds over 150kph, is influenced by the uncertainty surrounding England captain Ben Stokes. Despite training at full pace in the nets, Stokes has not bowled in a competitive match since March.

Moeen Ali, who last played a Test match in 2021, has made a comeback from retirement to assist the England cricket team in the Ashes 2023. The decision was influenced by a single-word message from Ben Stokes, England's captain.

Moeen, aged 35, stated that only Stokes could have convinced him to return to Test cricket.

He expressed his excitement at the prospect of being part of the prestigious Ashes series. Moeen, who debuted in Test cricket in 2014, last played against India at the Oval in September 2021.

He has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests with an average of 28.29 and has taken 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

The upcoming Ashes series is highly anticipated, as England has been successful in 11 out of their last 13 Tests in the past year under the leadership of Ben Stokes, playing their distinctive 'Bazball' style. Meanwhile, Australia recently won the World Test Championship by defeating India by 209 runs at the Oval in London.

England’s team for the first Ashes Test:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.