Pakistan Players Iftikhar And Haris Auctioned In Lanka Premier League

Colombo Strikers made notable acquisitions during the auction

Azam Khan remained unsold and did not receive any bids

On Wednesday, June 14, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) auctioned off 10 Pakistani players, resulting in intense bidding battles among teams. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 22, 2023.

The Colombo Strikers made notable acquisitions during the auction. They secured Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Nawaz for $50,000, $40,000, and $30,000 respectively.

These players will now join forces with Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, who were already signed by the franchise before the auction.

During the auction, both Mohammad Hasnain and Asif Ali received significant attention with a starting base price of $30,000. Hasnain was eventually bid on by B-Love Kandy for $34,000, while Asif was bought for his base price of $30,000. Kandy also acquired Mohammad Haris and Aamer Jamal from Peshawar Zalmi, securing their services for $20,000 and $10,000 respectively. These players, along with Fakhar Zaman, will form a strong team for Kandy.

Shoaib Malik, who had previously played for the Jaffna Kings, returned to their ranks after being purchased for $50,000. The Kings also added Zaman Khan to their squad for his base price of $30,000.

Dambulla Aura strengthened their bowling attack by acquiring Shahnawaz Dahani for his base price of $20,000.

However, some renowned Pakistani players like Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, and Azam Khan remained unsold and did not receive any bids from the participating franchises.

Here is a breakdown of the Pakistan players and the teams they will be representing in the LPL:

B-Love Kandy: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

Jaffna Kings: Shoaib Malik, Zaman Khan

Dambulla Aura: Shahnawaz Dahani

Prior to the auction, several players were pre-signed by the franchises to ensure their participation in the tournament. Here are some of the pre-signed players for each team:

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne

Dambulla Aura: Mathews Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Avishka Fernando

Jaffna Kings: David Miller, Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Maheesh Theekshana

B-Love Kandy: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews

Galle Gladiators: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa