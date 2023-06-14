Kidnaped Officers Of Agri Dept Recovered In Joint IBO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Joint intelligence-based operation of CTD, security forces and other sensitive agencies was conducted, here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, SP CTD Fazal Wahid said that Deputy Director Hussain Ahmed and SMS Shahid Bhatti of Dera Agriculture Department, who were kidnapped last month, had been recovered during the operation.

The officers were abducted by armed men during a meeting with the landowners at the Agriculture Office, Kalachi.

He said that efforts are on to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

He hoped that soon they will also be arrested and brought to justice.



