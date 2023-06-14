Adventurous Whitstable Cat Travels 70 Miles After Unexpected Car Jumps

Ginger tabby cat Sox goes on a 140-mile adventure, jumping into two cars.

Sox travels from Herne Bay to Whitstable and then continues to Wallington in south London.

Owner Jessica Roe often has to retrieve Sox from unexpected places.

An adventurous ginger tabby named Sox embarked on a 140-mile journey by jumping into two different cars, traveling from Herne Bay to Whitstable and then continuing to Wallington in south London.

Sox's owner, Jessica Roe, shared that it is not uncommon for her to retrieve Sox from unexpected locations, including a nightclub. Following the eventful trip, Sox has been safely returned and is now being kept close to home by Ms. Roe.

During an interview, Jessica Roe revealed that she was informed about Sox getting into someone's car on Sunday afternoon. The individual then took Sox to a veterinarian in Whitstable, but the adventurous feline managed to escape from their custody.

'I jokingly said 'Oh god, as long as he doesn't get on the train to London, we'll be okay',' Ms Roe said.

While driving back home to London from a day at the beach in Whitstable, Jacqui O'Connor was surprised to discover a cat in her car. Describing the incident, she mentioned that they were singing and chatting when suddenly a cat's head appeared between the two front seats. It was later revealed that the cat had traveled all the way from Herne Bay, which is approximately 70 miles away.



