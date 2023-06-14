language: English
Woman Charged With Murder Of Two Children In Stoke-on-Trent

Web DeskAP - World 14 Jun , 2023 10:35 PM

A woman in Stoke-on-Trent has been charged with murder following the death of two children, Ethan John, 11, and Elizabeth John, 7, who were found with serious injuries inside a house.

Veronique John, 49, faces charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The discovery was made by police who initially responded to a stabbing incident involving a man at a nearby car wash.

The exact cause of death of the two children in Stoke-on-Trent has not been revealed by Staffordshire Police, who stated that it will be determined during a future inquest.

The children, Ethan and Elizabeth, were discovered at a residence on Flax Street at approximately 14:15 BST, while the stabbing incident involving a man occurred on Campbell Street.

The schools attended by the children expressed their condolences, describing Ethan as having an 'infectious smile' and Elizabeth as a 'ray of sunshine.' Veronique John, the woman charged with murder, is scheduled to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.

