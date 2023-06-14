Child Arrested After Teacher Wounded In School Shooting Incident In Bosnia

Child arrested after shooting teacher at Bosnian school.

Incident follows recent shootings in Serbia, including school shooting in Belgrade.

Alleged perpetrator is former student who transferred schools.

A child was taken into custody on Wednesday following the shooting of a teacher at an elementary school in the city of Lukavac, Bosnia.

The incident occurred just a month after a series of shootings in neighboring Serbia, including a school shooting in Belgrade where a 13-year-old student killed 10 individuals, including classmates.

“The child, who is not yet 14, is under police supervision in the premises of the Lukavac Police Department, while firearms and other discarded items are secured until the investigation begins,” the interior ministry of Tuzla canton said.

According to officials, the alleged perpetrator is a former student who had recently transferred to a different school.

“The child was transferred to another school from the start of the second semester as a result of a disciplinary measure,” Ahmed Omerovic, education minister for Tuzla, told reporters.

“Today was the end of classes in all schools in the territory of Tuzla canton,” he added.

The injured individual, identified as an English teacher and assistant principal at the school, was reported to have suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, according to statements from the victim's father and the hospital in Tuzla.

The victim underwent surgery and was described as stable. The recent shootings in Serbia had a significant impact across the Balkans, leading to memorial services and remembrance events in various cities. Bosnia, having experienced a war in the 1990s, has faced challenges with weapon proliferation, despite efforts to collect firearms during an amnesty period.

It is estimated that approximately 31 out of every 100 citizens in Bosnia own a gun, as per the Small Arms Survey research group.















