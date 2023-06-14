Breaking: Real Madrid Secures Jude Bellingham As Third Summer Star

Real Madrid secures the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103m.

Bellingham signs a six-season contract with Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr. warmly welcomes Bellingham to the team.

Real Madrid revealed today that they have secured the services of Jude Bellingham, the talented English midfielder, as their third summer signing. The 19-year-old has been acquired from Borussia Dortmund (BVB) in a deal worth €103m, with additional add-ons included.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons,” the club said in an official statement.

“Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City.”

Vinicius Jr., the winger for Real Madrid, expressed his warm welcome to the newly arrived 19-year-old.

“Welcome to the best team in the world, @BellinghamJude,” he tweeted.

In a heartfelt gesture, Bellingham extended his gratitude to his former club and teammates, acknowledging their unwavering support during his three-year tenure at the German club.

“Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years. It was an honor to wear your kit so many times, in big and small moments. Even though I'm looking forward to my next destination,” he said.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the CEO of BVB, expressed his appreciation for the contributions made by the Englishman and conveyed his gratitude. Additionally, he remarked that it is always a delightful experience conducting business with Real Madrid, known as Los Blancos.

“We thank Jude for three years full of passion for Borussia Dortmund. It was a fantastic time together. [...] Our thanks also go to Real Madrid for the always fair and constructive talks,” Watzke said.

Jude Bellingham's arrival at Real Madrid marks him as the second most expensive signing in the club's history, narrowly trailing behind Eden Hazard, who was acquired for €115m from Chelsea in 2019. Gareth Bale (€101m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€94m), and Aurelien Tchouameni (€80m) hold the remaining spots among Los Blancos' most costly players.

Notably, Bellingham showcased his exceptional dribbling abilities last season in the Bundesliga, completing an impressive 88 dribbles. This achievement makes him the central midfielder with the highest number of successful dribbles across Europe's top five leagues.

Madrid had previously unveiled the signings of Fran Garcia and Brahim Diaz. Fran Garcia's presentation took place on Monday (June 12) after his acquisition from Rayo Vallecano for €5m through the activation of a buy-back clause. Brahim Diaz, on the other hand, returned to the club following a fruitful three-year loan spell at AC Milan and was reintroduced on Tuesday (June 13).