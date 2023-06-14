PFF Announces Women's Football Matches With International Teams

PFF plans to conduct a training camp for women

Kenya holds the highest FIFA ranking at 102

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has reached out to Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius to organize women's football matches, according to reliable sources.

These international matches are scheduled to take place during the FIFA window from July 10 to 18. Furthermore, the PFF plans to conduct a training camp for women footballers starting from June 18.

In a recent match at the ongoing four-nation cup in Mauritius, Pakistan's men's team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kenya.

Despite taking an early lead in the first half, Pakistan faced strong dominance from Kenya throughout most of the game. While Pakistan displayed an improved performance compared to their previous match, they were unable to capitalize on their chances.

Shumah Moses of Kenya scored the first goal in the 17th minute after taking advantage of a throw-in.

Despite Hassan Bashir having an opportunity to equalize in the 39th minute, he couldn't convert it into a goal. Pakistan made efforts to score in the second half but failed to find the back of the net.

Having already lost their opening match against Mauritius with a score of 3-0, Pakistan's team is now out of the tournament. Their final match will be against Djibouti on June 17.

Among the four participating teams, Kenya holds the highest FIFA ranking at 102, followed by Mauritius at 180. Djibouti stands at 193, while Pakistan has the lowest ranking at 195.