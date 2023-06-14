Gold price further declines in Pakistan

Price of gold declined by Rs2500 per tola

Gold is being sold for Rs219,000 per tola.

KARACHI: The price of gold further declined in Pakistan on Wednesday as the value of the Pakistani rupee stabilized against the dollar.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) declined by Rs2500 per tola and reached Rs219,000.

The price of ten grams gold decreased by Rs2143 to Rs187,757. In the global market, the price of gold dropped by $13 to $1948 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Rs13 to Rs 2550 per tola.

The gold price in Pakistan saw a decline in the previous week in line with the developments in the international market.

The gold rate has been volatile in Pakistan recently amid continued political and economic uncertainty, high inflation, and currency depreciation. People prefer to buy yellow metal in such times as a safe investment and a hedge.

The price of gold decline for the first five days of the previous business week and increased on the final day following in the price of the rupee against the dollar.