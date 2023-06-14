Pakistani Film's Grand Victory At Venice Intercultural Film Festival

The Pakistani film industry has achieved another remarkable feat.

Short film 'Hum Saya' won the 'Best Short Documentary on Human Rights' award.

The film secured the award at the Venice Intercultural Film Festival 2023.

The Pakistani film industry has achieved another remarkable feat as the Centre for Social Justice's (CSJ) short film 'Hum Saya (Neighbour)' secures the prestigious 'Best Short Documentary on Human Rights' award at the Venice Intercultural Film Festival 2023.

Scheduled to be screened on June 23, 2023, in Venice at Kellogg College and at the University of Oxford on June 16, 2023, 'Hum Saya' is solidifying Lollywood's reputation as a centre of cinematic excellence and creativity.

CSJ's project sheds light on the harrowing experiences faced by women who are victims of abduction, forced conversion, and marriage. Extensive research and advocacy efforts focused on human rights, democratic development, and social justice for marginalized groups in the country were employed by the production house to present an authentic portrayal of this unfortunate practice, despite the country's constitutional advocacy for religious freedom.

Director Dawood Murad skillfully presents the story of a woman's abduction and possible conversion through the perspectives of Jamal Haider and his neighbour Asif Masih.

The narrative revolves around the lives of people in the regions of Sindh and Punjab. The character of Lal Chand Malhi, an outspoken former parliamentarian, enables the audience to witness the violation of the fundamental right to religious freedom.