GK Quiz: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of Blood!

World Blood Donor Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations.

This quiz will put your knowledge about blood and its importance to the test.

Red blood cells are the most abundant type of blood cell.

Every year on June 14th, World Blood Donor Day is observed. This day is significant because it raises awareness about the need for blood donations and how blood donation can save lives.

Human survival depends on blood. It's utilized in a range of medical operations, such as surgeries, blood transfusions, and cancer treatments.

3 Red blood cells are the most abundant type of blood cell. 3 World Blood Donor Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations. 3 This quiz will put your knowledge about blood and its importance to the test.

Someone in the world requires blood every two seconds. However, there isn't always enough blood.

That is why it is critical to donate blood. When you donate blood, you are giving someone a life-saving gift.

This quiz will put your knowledge about blood and its importance to the test.

1. Which of the following is the most abundant type of blood cell?

(a) Red blood cells

(b) White blood cells

(c) Platelets

(d) Plasma

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Red blood cells are the most prevalent form of blood cell, accounting for around 45% of total blood volume. They are in charge of transporting oxygen to the tissues and removing carbon dioxide from the tissues.

2. What is the function of haemoglobin?

(a) To carry oxygen to the tissues and carbon dioxide away from the tissues

(b) To fight infection

(c) To clot blood

(d) To regulate body temperature

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Haemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells that transports oxygen to tissues and carbon dioxide away from them.

3. What is the name of the protein that helps blood clot?

(a) Hemoglobin

(b) Fibrinogen

(c) Platelets

(d) Plasma

Correct Answer: (b)

Explanation:Fibrinogen is a protein found in plasma that aids in the formation of blood clots. When fibrinogen comes into contact with blood, it forms long, thin threads that capture red blood cells and platelets, resulting in the formation of a clot.

4. What is the name of the fluid part of blood?

(a) Red blood cells

(b) White blood cells

(c) Platelets

(d) Plasma

Correct Answer:(d)

Explanation:Plasma is the liquid component of blood. It contains water, proteins, nutrients, hormones, and waste materials and accounts for approximately 55% of the blood volume.

5. What is the name of the condition in which the blood does not clot properly?

(a) Hemophilia

(b) Leukemia

(c) Anemia

(d) Thrombocytosis

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Haemophilia is a blood clotting disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. This is caused by a lack of one of the proteins involved in blood coagulation.

6. What is the name of the test that is used to determine blood type?

(a) Blood typing

(b) Hemoglobin test

(c) Platelet count

(d) White blood cell count

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Blood typing is a test that determines the blood type of a person. Blood type is vital for blood transfusions since it assures that the donor's blood and the recipient's blood are compatible.

7. What is the name of the condition in which the body produces too many white blood cells?

(a) Leukemia

(b) Anemia

(c) Thrombocytosis

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Leukaemia is a type of blood cell cancer. In leukaemia, the body creates an abnormally large number of white blood cells, which drown out other types of blood cells.

8. What is the name of the condition in which the body produces too few red blood cells?

(a) Anemia

(b) Leukemia

(c) Thrombocytosis

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Anaemia occurs when the body does not manufacture enough red blood cells. This might result in tiredness, shortness of breath, and pale skin.

9. What is the name of the condition in which the body produces too many platelets?

(a) Thrombocytosis

(b) Leukemia

(c) Anemia

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Thrombocytosis is a disorder in which the body creates an abnormally large number of platelets. Platelets are blood cells that aid in blood clotting. Too many platelets can form clots, which can block blood vessels and cause major health problems.

10. What is the name of the condition in which the blood vessels become clogged with plaque?

(a) Atherosclerosis

(b) Leukemia

(c) Anemia

(d) Hemophilia

Correct Answer:(a)

Explanation:Atherosclerosis is a disease in which the artery walls get blocked with plaque. Plaque is a fatty material that can accumulate with time. When plaque accumulates, it can restrict the arteries and make blood flow problematic. This can result in heart disease, strokes, and other health issues.

Finally, raising knowledge about blood-related issues is critical for creating a healthier and more informed society.

This blood quiz is an effective tool for raising awareness about numerous aspects of blood, such as its composition, functions, and significance in medical treatments.