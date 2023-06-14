Apple May Significantly Raise IPhone Prices This Year

Apple is considering raising the prices of its upcoming flagship models after six years without any adjustments.

According to reports, Apple is contemplating raising the prices of its upcoming flagship models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would be the first price adjustment in six years.

The reports suggest that the anticipated price hike for the upcoming iPhone models could exceed initial expectations, possibly resulting in customers paying an additional $200 or more, depending on the chosen model.

As per information from Economic Daily News, the projected price increase for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is anticipated to be between $100 and $200.

Based on this information, customers can expect a price increase of about $100 for the iPhone 15 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may experience a higher increment of approximately $200.

As Apple continues to introduce new generations of iPhones with innovative features such as powerful chips, improved cameras, and advanced displays, it was expected that the company would eventually adjust its pricing to reflect these technological advancements.

Due to the high costs associated with the mass production of the advanced A17 Bionic chip using state-of-the-art technology, it is anticipated that Apple will face increased expenses. As a result, the company may have limited flexibility to sustain its current retail prices, which have remained unchanged for a significant period of time.

According to rumors, there is speculation that the iPhone 15 Pro could potentially start at $1,099 in the US, while the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro Max might have a starting price of $1,299. This pricing aligns with the starting price of the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

