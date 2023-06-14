Mobile Traders Raise Duties Concerns With PTA Chairman

The delegation raised concerns about the impact of duties on mobile devices and their business interests.

A delegation representing the All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association recently visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters to discuss an important matter concerning the business interests of mobile phone traders. Led by General Secretary Munir Baig Mirza, the delegation met with PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman to address concerns related to mobile devices, applicable Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) duties, and the subsequent impact on the traders.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed their apprehensions regarding the current duties imposed on mobile devices, which have significantly affected their business operations and profitability. They emphasized the need for a review of these duties in order to facilitate the growth of the mobile trading sector and ensure a conducive environment for business.

Recognizing the importance of the issue, Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman attentively listened to the concerns raised by the delegation. He acknowledged the challenges faced by mobile phone traders and assured them of the PTA's cooperation and support in pursuing their business interests.

The chairman expressed his commitment to addressing the issue and exploring possible solutions in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the FBR. He highlighted the significance of maintaining a fair and sustainable business environment that promotes growth and encourages investment in the mobile phone trading sector.

The delegation conveyed their gratitude to Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman for his receptive approach and the assurance of the PTA's support. They appreciated his willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue and find practical solutions that would benefit the mobile traders' community.

The All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association expressed their optimism that the fruitful discussion with the PTA chairman would lead to positive outcomes and contribute to the development of a favorable business environment for mobile phone traders in Pakistan.

The association reiterated its commitment to working closely with the PTA and other relevant authorities to address the challenges faced by the mobile trading sector. They emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between industry stakeholders and regulatory bodies to foster an ecosystem that promotes innovation, fair competition, and economic growth.

As the dialogue between mobile traders and the PTA continues, stakeholders hope that their concerns will be effectively addressed, leading to policy reforms that support the growth and sustainability of the mobile phone trading industry in Pakistan.