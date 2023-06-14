Pakistani Startups Presented Their Products At London Tech Week 2023

London Tech Week 2023 is a global tech event taking place from June 12th to June 16th at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

Ignite National Technology Fund is participating in London Tech Week 2023 to support Pakistan's startup ecosystem.

Events like London Tech Week provide opportunities for startups to find partners, customers, and investors.

Ignite National Technology Fund, a public sector company under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, is maintaining its support for Pakistan's startup ecosystem by participating in London Tech Week 2023. They are showcasing six promising startups from their various National Incubation Centers (NICs).

Startups from different National Incubation Centers (NICs) in Pakistan, namely Xylexa (NIC Islamabad), CricFlex (NIC Islamabad), EyeSmarty (NIC Peshawar), CalCart Technologies (NIC Islamabad), Gridizen (NIC Karachi), and SLOSH AI Solutions (NIC Islamabad), are participating in the event.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's High Commissioner in the UK, met with Pakistani startups at the event and commended their efforts and enthusiasm in creating new opportunities for sales and investments in the future.

Pakistani Startups At London Tech Week

Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO of Ignite stated, “Over the last two years, Pakistani startups have raised investments of $733 million. Considering that Pakistani startups have raised more than $800 million over the last 5 years against average equity of 25%, the total valuation of Pakistani startups is estimated to be around $3.2 billion at present which is expected to reach $10 billion by 2030 or earlier. The upward trajectory of foreign investments in Pakistani startups from 2021 to 2022 is a testament to the interest of foreign investors in our startups”.

He further added, “Two founders of Pakistani startups, Bioniks (healthtech) and Kalpay (fintech), made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list this year which reflects the young entrepreneurial talent of Pakistan. Events like Londontech Week provide an opportunity for startups to showcase their products to find partners, customers, and investors”.