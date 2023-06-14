Samsung Galaxy A24, A34, And A54 Are Now Available In Pakistan

Samsung's latest A series phones, including the Galaxy A24, A34, and A54, have arrived in Pakistan after a three-month delay.

The new Samsung A series phones are now available for purchase in local stores and online retailers in Pakistan.

The Galaxy A24 is powered by a Helio G99 SoC, while the A34 and A54 have a Dimensity 1080 chipset.

Samsung's latest generation of A series phones, including the budget-friendly Galaxy A24, the mid-range Galaxy A34, and the high-end Galaxy A54, have finally made their way to Pakistan after a three-month delay since their global release.

The new Samsung A series phones are now available for purchase in local stores and online retailers in Pakistan.

3 The Galaxy A24 is powered by a Helio G99 SoC, while the A34 and A54 have a Dimensity 1080 chipset. 3 Samsung's latest A series phones, including the Galaxy A24, A34, and A54, have arrived in Pakistan after a three-month delay. 3 The new Samsung A series phones are now available for purchase in local stores and online retailers in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A24

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is priced at Rs. 79,999 and offers multiple memory options (4 GB/128 GB, 6 GB/128 GB, and 8 GB/128 GB) in various color choices such as black, lime green, blue gradient, and dark red.

Samsung Galaxy A34

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 135,000 and comes in different memory options: 6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, and 8 GB/256 GB. You can choose from a range of colors, including lime, graphite, violet, and silver.

Samsung Galaxy A54

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, the top-tier model in the series, has a starting price of Rs. 156,999 for the 6 GB/128 GB variant. There are also other memory options available, such as 8 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB. You can choose from a variety of colors, including lime, graphite, violet, and silver, as shown in the picture.

All three phones in the series share similar features, such as optical image stabilization (OIS) support for their main cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging, and nearly identical 120Hz AMOLED displays. The only difference is that the Galaxy A24 has a 90-Hz AMOLED screen instead of a 120-Hz one.

The three phones also vary in terms of their chipsets. The Galaxy A24 is equipped with a Helio G99 SoC, whereas the higher-end models, the A34 and A54, come with a Dimensity 1080 chip and an Exynos 1380 SoC, respectively.