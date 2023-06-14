'Fit Him In A Box, Ship Him In' - Hilarious Ways To Get Your Husband Inside

Redditors share hilarious tips for sneaking a boyfriend into the house unnoticed

Suggestions include dressing him as a delivery person and disguising him as an "assembling guy"

One comical suggestion involves hiding him inside a suitcase

Redditors recently engaged in a hilarious thread where a user sought advice on discreetly sneaking their boyfriend into the house.

The responses were so funny that they'll surely make you burst into laughter.

“Modern problems require modern solutions,” wrote one Redditor in response to a post seeking suggestions on how to bring boyfriend into the house discreetly.

Soon, many flocked to the post’s comments section with funny responses, offering ideas like shipping him in a box or having him don a bear costume. The creative suggestions on this post know no bounds!

It all started when a Reddit user ‘c4tpers0n’ shared a post on the platform’s ‘Bangalore’ community asking how to sneak their boyfriend without neighbors knowing. They wrote, “How do I get my boyfriend into my house without my neighbors finding out?” They further explained that they live in a residential neighborhood known for its inquisitive residents.

“I live in a residential area and the neighbors are nosey enough to rat me out if they ever found out. But I’m rarely home alone and now that I finally am, how can I get him over into my house? For more context, I live on the 1st floor of a 3-floor building.

There’s my neighbor on the terrace most of the time but when they’re not it could be the people in front of my house. It’s very risky. Do y'all have any suggestions on how I can pull this off?” they added.

In a recent Reddit post, users came up with hilarious suggestions for discreetly sneaking a boyfriend into the house. One user humorously recommended dressing him up as a delivery guy, citing the need for modern solutions.

Another creative idea involved ordering something online and disguising the boyfriend as an 'assembling guy.' The thread was filled with laughter and amusement as another Redditor shared a comical suggestion that had always worked for them. One user even suggested sneaking him inside a suitcase.

The post, which was shared a few hours ago, has already garnered over 300 upvotes. What do you think of these entertaining suggestions?



