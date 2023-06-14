Adnan Siddiqui Shares Heartwarming Encounter From The Set Of 'Maat'

The Pakistani drama 'Maat' aired almost eleven years ago.

Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to share a beautiful story.

He described as an unforgettable experience.

The Pakistani drama 'Maat' aired almost eleven years ago and featured a gripping love triangle involving two sisters, Aiman (Amina Sheikh) and Saman (Saba Qamar), who fall in love with the same man, Faisal (Adnan Siddifiqui).

Faisal first asks Saman for her hand in marriage, but after she declines, he goes to Aiman. Saman becomes envious of Aiman and Faisal's happiness, and she begins to plot her sister's demise.

Years after the show aired, Siddiqui took to Instagram to share a beautiful story of meeting a neighbor who lived adjacent to the house where the drama was shot, and how an unintentional encounter led to a great supper, which the actor still remembers.

When the actor was returning to the set after believing he had misplaced his wallet, he noticed the late Mr. Maroof pacing around, frightened since no one had visited him for supper. The neighbor invited Siddiqui to supper, which the actor described as an unforgettable experience: “In that moment, I was struck by the extraordinary character and values that Maroof sahib embodied. Though he had limited means, his heart overflowed with generosity. His insistence on sharing his modest meal revealed a profound philosophy of life—one that emphasises the importance of giving, sharing, and finding fulfillment in serving others.”

3 He described as an unforgettable experience. 3 The Pakistani drama 'Maat' aired almost eleven years ago. 3 Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to share a beautiful story.

'Even after so many years of concluding Maat, I am filled with admiration for Maroof sahib who overlooked his limited means to extend his generosity to strangers. Let us, inspired by the spirit of Maroof sahib embrace the philosophy that true wealth lies not in what we possess, but in the warmth we extend to others. May our lives be enriched by the pursuit of kindness, and may the echoes of this tale resonate within us, reminding us of the extraordinary possibilities that lie within our ordinary existence,' he added.



The experience taught him that genuine wealth is measured by how much we care rather than how much money we have.



