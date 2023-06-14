Captivating Moments: Javeria Saud's Birthday Photos Capture Hearts

Recently, Javeria Saud celebrated her birthday.

It was a star-studded bash attended by her friends from the media industry.

Many Notable personalities joined Javeria on her special day.

Javeria Saud, a renowned Pakistani television actress and host, has been an integral part of the media industry for several years. She is happily married to fellow actor Saud, and together they have two lovely children named Jannat and Ibrahim.

After a break, Javeria has recently returned to her acting career and has gained recognition for her notable dramas such as Nand, Paristan, and Baby Baji. She often finds herself in the spotlight due to her occasional controversies. Currently, her drama Baby Baji is receiving public praise, further solidifying her popularity among fans who admire her active, bold, and charming personality.

Recently, Javeria Saud celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash attended by friends from the media industry. Notable personalities like Seemi Pasha, Nadia Hussain, Nadia Khan, and Amber Khan were among the guests.

Javeria shared beautiful pictures from her birthday celebration, and Nadia Hussain also posted some pictures on her own. Javeria Saud expressed gratitude to her friends for making her special day memorable.