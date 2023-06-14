Chic And Bold: Kinza Hashmi Shines In London With Hot Pink Jacket

Kinza Hashmi is currently enjoying her vacation in London.

The talented actress Kinza Hashmi is currently enjoying her vacation in London, basking in the sunshine and taking leisurely walks amidst the peaceful and serene surroundings. In addition to capturing cool pictures, her vacation wardrobe is definitely worth a look.

Recently, she shared some stylish photos taken at the London Eye, where she can be seen wearing black pants and a matching black shirt paired with a vibrant hot pink jacket. Kinza radiates charm and sophistication as she enjoys the gentle breeze during the golden hour.

Fully embracing the vacation mood, Kinza accessorizes her look with a black cross-body bag, trendy sunglasses, and white sneakers. Her glossy wavy tresses cascade down in a centre-parted style, adding an extra touch of glamour.

Beyond her captivating sense of style, Kinza Hashmi has earned immense fame and popularity for her exceptional acting skills. She has made a mark in the Pakistani entertainment industry, appearing in numerous television commercials and serials. With her remarkable performances, she has garnered attention and acclaim.

Kinza has also ventured into modelling, showcasing her striking features and natural grace. She has collaborated with renowned industry professionals and graced the covers of various magazines, solidifying her position as a rising star.