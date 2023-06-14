Cricketer Muhammad Amir's Wife Worked In These Pakistani Dramas!

Narjis Amir carved her own path to success and established herself in the mainstream.

Narjis revealed that she displayed her acting skills in the popular television serials.

Narjis is currently a lawyer by profession.

In many cases, the wives of Pakistani cricketers choose to stay away from the spotlight, even if they themselves come from esteemed cricketing backgrounds. There is nothing wrong with this approach, but Muhammad Amir's wife has carved her own path to success and established herself in the mainstream without relying on her husband's fame.

The wife of Pakistani former cricketer Muhammad Amir has disclosed her own involvement in the Pakistani entertainment industry, showcasing her talent for acting.

According to various media reports, the mother of three revealed that she displayed her acting skills in the highly popular television serials 'Barson Baad' and 'Mil Ke Bhi Hum Na Mil Sakay'.

Narjis Amir (formerly known as Narjis Khatun) and Amir got married in 2016 and are blessed with three daughters. Narjis, who is a lawyer by profession, crossed paths with Amir during his trial for match-fixing and ball-tempering in February 2011.

Amir, the talented cricketer, retired from the Pakistani cricket scene at the age of 28.