Ismat Zaidi's Valuable Tips For Training Daughters

Ismat Zaidi recently appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir's show, where she discussed the significance of parenting and specifically highlighted the importance of preparing daughters for their future lives.

In our society, daughters often receive special attention in terms of training, particularly for their lives after marriage. Zaidi shared her valuable insights and tips on effective parenting during the show.

Ismat Zaidi emphasized the significance of good manners as a crucial factor in adapting to a new family.

Teaching daughters to have a caring attitude and respect towards their new family is paramount. Demonstrating respect and displaying good manners can contribute significantly to personal growth and success.

Ismat Zaidi also emphasized the importance of parents being vigilant about their children's friends, stating that it is the responsibility of parents to be aware of their child's companions and maintain strict supervision in the current era.

She highlighted the significance of children seeking permission and parents being well-informed about their children's whereabouts.







