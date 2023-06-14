Kinza Hashmi Sets The Internet On Fire With Viral BTS Video

Play

Karan Wahi and Kinza Hashmi's delightful collaboration creates a buzz on social media

The Indian and Pakistani stars join the popular trend of "Baaki sab theek? Bus chal raha hai"

Hashmi's diverse projects highlight her versatility and commitment to her work

Karan Wahi, the charming actor from India's television industry, and Kinza Hashmi, the captivating Pakistani star, have captured the attention of the online world with their delightful portrayal of 'fun at work.'

Hashmi surprised her followers with an unexpected collaboration on Instagram, teaming up with Karan Wahi and their crew, which caused a stir on social media. The captivating connection between the two celebrities has mesmerized the online community, resulting in a wave of fan obsession.

In their recent adventure, they joined the popular trend of the moment, 'Baaki sab theek? Bus chal raha hai,' The entire team, including the complete cast, was seen enjoying themselves as they participated in lighthearted conversations and cheerful interactions.

The remarkable partnership between India and Pakistan caused a stir on social media, generating great excitement and igniting a wave of anticipation across the internet.

Hashmi's recent projects include Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao, showcasing her versatility and commitment to her work.

Meanwhile, Wahi has been making appearances in various projects including Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.





