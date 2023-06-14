Tiktoker Ayesha Mano's Instagram Post Captivates Fans

Ayesha Mano gains popularity with her viral dance to the Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.

Ayesha Mano delights followers with a stylish Instagram video featuring her dancing to "Obsessed" in a vibrant outfit

Her energetic dance moves continue to inspire people from India and Pakistan to groove to iconic melodies

Ayesha Mano a TikToker from Pakistan, gained popularity when a video of her dancing to the iconic Indian song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at a wedding became viral.

Her energetic dance moves inspired people from both India and Pakistan to dance along to the timeless hit by Lata Mangeshkar.

The Indian music scene is filled with anticipation as Riar Saab's newest song, titled 'Obsessed,' gains immense popularity online. This captivating track has swiftly captivated music enthusiasts with its infectious rhythms, heartfelt tunes, and Saab's enchanting singing. The online community has been swept up in the excitement, with even well-known TikTok content creators succumbing to its charm.

In a recent Instagram post, Ayesha Mano delighted her followers with a video showcasing her in a stylish white co-ord set adorned with vibrant red embroidery patches. Accompanied by the energetic song of Saab, the video highlighted her impeccable fashion sense and magnetic presence, captivating her audience with a visually appealing experience.

She provided a caption for the post, 'I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS SONG ????????' Her video rapidly gained traction within a short span of time.

Ayesha Mano recently made an appearance in a music video titled 'Badal Se Gaye' by a local artist named ZK.

