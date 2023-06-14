Unforgettable Act Of Kindness: Adnan Siddiqui Recalls Maat Shooting Incident

Siddiqui shared a heartwarming memory on Instagram related to Maat's shooting.

He shared an encounter with a neighbour living next to a house where 'Maat' was filmed

This accidental meeting resulted in a memorable dinner.

The Pakistani television drama 'Maat' aired more than a decade ago and depicted a captivating love triangle involving two sisters, Aiman (portrayed by Amina Sheikh) and Saman (portrayed by Saba Qamar), who both fall in love with the same man, Faisal (played by Adnan Siddiqui).

Initially proposing to Saman, Faisal's proposal is rejected, leading him to turn to Aiman for marriage. As Aiman and Faisal's happiness blossoms, Saman's jealousy grows, and she begins plotting her sister's downfall.

Years after the drama's broadcast, Siddiqui shared a heartwarming memory on Instagram about an encounter with a neighbour who lived next to the house where 'Maat' was filmed. This accidental meeting resulted in a memorable dinner that the actor still cherishes today.

Siddiqui recounted how, on a day when he thought he had lost his wallet and was returning to the set, he noticed Mr Maroof, the late neighbour, pacing anxiously because no one had come to share dinner with him. Mr Maroof kindly invited Siddiqui to join him, creating an incredibly memorable experience.

Reflecting on the encounter, Siddiqui was struck by the remarkable character and values embodied by Mr Maroof. Despite having limited means, he displayed great generosity. The neighbour's insistence on sharing his modest meal revealed a profound life philosophy—one that emphasized the importance of giving, sharing, and finding fulfilment in serving others.

This experience taught Siddiqui that true wealth is not measured by the amount of money one possesses, but rather by the depth of care and compassion shown towards others.