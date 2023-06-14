Cyclone Biparjoy 2023: Pakistan Army To Complete Evacuation From Coastal Areas Tonight

Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations.

More than 82% of the population has been shifted to safer locations.

The evacuation process will be completed by tonight

KARACHI: Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations in view of Cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to strike the coastal areas of Sindh.

According to a statement by the military’s press wing, the evacuation process of the residents of coastal areas to safe places is going on vigorously.

3 The evacuation process will be completed by tonight 3 Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations. 3 More than 82% of the population has been shifted to safer locations.

Pakistan Army released the data of people who were shifted to safe places. It stated that more than 82 percent of the population has been shifted to a safe location.

The evacuation process will be completed by tonight (Wednesday). According to the data, so far 60,442 people out of 73,843 have been shifted to safe locations.

The Pakistan Army has established nine relief camps in Thatta, 14 in Sajawal and Badin besides a few more other locations.

As per instructions from Corps Commander Karachi, the shifting process of people to the safe locations will be completed by tonight in any case, the statement said.

It added that Rangers and Pakistan Army troops have been ordered to remain on high alert for the next 72 hours.

Military personnel will render full support to the civil administration in the field, Pakistan Army will help the nation in this difficult time, the Corps Commander Karachi was quoted as saying.

Pakistan Army has been deployed to evacuate people from coastal areas due to the danger of flooding and galeforce winds by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander 5th Corps Karachi, chaired an emergency meeting in Badin late at night and reviewed the situation.

DG Rangers Sindh and GOC Hyderabad participated in the emergency meeting including the participation of officials of military and civil administration.

The concerned officials gave a full briefing to the corps commander who expressed satisfaction over the timely preparations.

He directed that all resources will be used to deal with the possible threat. Pakistan Army troops have reached various places for rescue. 'Under no circumstances will the people be left alone,: the corps commander was quoted as saying.