ECP Announces Unopposed Winners Of TMCs In Karachi

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the candidates elected unopposed as chairman of Town Municipal Committees (TMCs) in Karachi Division.

The election commission said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates have been elected chairman of eight town committees, six candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami, and two of Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been elected unopposed as town chairman.

The election for chairman, vice-chairman, municipal committee, TMC, and deputy mayor and mayor will be held on June 15. The City Council has 367 members who will vote in the mayoral election.

Ahead of the voting, the election commission announced that candidates elected unopposed. The PPP has won the slot of town chairman unopposed in Gadap, Malir Ibrahim Haidari, Lyari, Manghopir, Baldia, Maripur and Bahria Town.

Jamaat-e-Islami candidates were successfully elected unopposed in Landhi Town, Model Colony, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and Gulberg Town. PTI candidates won in Shah Faisal Town and Saddar Town.

The final list of candidates for the election process of Chairman Vice Chairman in Town Municipal Committee has been released. The election process will be held in 9 TMCs of the city.

Muhammad Yousuf of Jamaat-e-Islami will face PPP’s Muhammad Jawad-ul-Hasan for the chairmanship of TMC New Karachi in Central District.

JI’s Muhammad Younis and PPP’s Farhan Ghani will be candidates for the chairmanship of TMC Chanesar Goth in Eastern District.

PPP candidate Abdul Rahim and independent candidate Ismail Brohi will contest for the chairmanship of TMC Sohrab Goth in Eastern District.

ECP has declared PPP's Muhammad Imran as the winner unopposed for the seat of Vice Chairman from District East TMC Sohrab Goth.

JI’s Fawad Ahmed and PPP’s Muhammad Nadeem will contest for the chairmanship of TMC Gulshan Iqbal in Eastern District. In District East TMC Jinnah, PTI’s Hamid Nawaz will face against JI’s Rizwan Abdul Sami.

There are three candidates vying for the chairmanship of TMC Safoora in East District. JI’s Syed Gohar Salam, PPP's Kaleemullah Khaskheli and independent candidate Syed Ameeruddin will face each other.

PPP's Muhammad Jameel Zia and JI's Muhammad Zahid Iqbal will contest for the chairmanship of TMC Orangi in West District.

There will be a contest between PTI's Muhammad Arif and independent candidate Muhammad Kabir for the chairmanship of TMC Mominabad district.

PPP’s Muhammad Naeem and Mansoor Feroze of Jamaat-e-Islami will contest for the chairmanship of TMC Korangi District.

ECP also released the final list of candidates for Deputy Mayor Karachi. Salman Murad is a candidate on PPP ticket, while Syed Saifuddin will be the candidate of the Jamaat-e-Islami.