Firdous Ashiq Awan Appointed Central Information Secretary Of IPP

Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed Central Information Secretary

Firdous Ashiq Awan recently quit the PTI after May 9 incidents.

Jehangir Tareen made the announcement on her appointment.

LAHORE: Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed Central Information Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

“I am pleased to announce Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Central Secretary Information of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party,” the party's patron-in-chief Jehangir Khan Tareen said in a tweet.

Firdous Ashiq Awan recently quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to May 9 violence and attack on military institutions by party supporters.

In a press conference, the former Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab stated that she joined the party with a vision for the prosperity of Pakistan but the objectives of the party have changed now.

She highlighted that the party’s “violent and terrorist activities” forced her to quit it and said the progress of Pakistan and the PTI chief were not compatible.

She hailed the sacrifices of the martyrs and said those who disrespected them attacked the nation’s foundation and ideology.

Awan claimed that she was on self-exile from the PTI over the last year due to differences between her and the PTI’s chief narrative. She alleged that the PTI chief used people like “tissue papers” and then discarded them which caused the party to reach a dead end.

The recently-launched Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party recently announced office bearers. Senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan was appointed president of the IPP.

The decision was announced by Jahangir Tareen after a party meeting. Aamir Mehmood Kiyani has been appointed as secretary general, while Awn Chaudhry would work as additional secretary general of the party. Awn Chaudhry has also been given the responsibilities of spokesperson for the party.

Tareen officially launched IPP in Lahore which includes several former members of the national and provincial assemblies who recently left the PTI following the May 9 incidents.







