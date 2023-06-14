Justice Musarrat Hilali Elevated To Supreme Court

JCP unanimously approved elevation of Justice Hilali.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the elevation of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The JCP meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial unanimously approved the elevation of the judge to the apex court.

Senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa also suggested appointing Justice Musrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Musarrat Hilali was appointed to the Supreme Court by consensus.

Justice Hilali is the first woman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to be appointed as the apex court judge and the second woman in the country’s history to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

In January last year, Justice Ayesha Malik became the first woman to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The JCP is a constitutional body that decides appointments to the apex court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court. The JCP is headed by the CJP, the next senior-most four judges, a former chief justice or apex court judge, the law minister, the attorney general, and a senior Supreme Court advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

Who is Justice Musarrat Hilali?

Justice Musarrat Hilali is a renowned jurist who is currently serving as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

Born in Peshawar on August 8, 1961, Justice Hilali received a law degree from Peshawar University’s Khyber Law College. She enrolled as an advocate of district courts in 1983; as an advocate of the high court in 1988, and as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2006.

Since March 2013, she has been the only woman on the bench of the Peshawar High Court. She is the third woman to sit on the bench in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and was the first chief justice of the PHC.

She took oath as acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on April 1, 2023, and became the permanent CJ of the PHC on May 12.

Justice Hilali was also the first woman additional advocate general of KP from November 2001 to March 2004. She was later appointed as the first woman chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal.

She served as the first female ombudsperson for the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

She was the first woman to be elected as the secretary of the Peshawar Bar Association in 1988, vice president of the bar twice from 1992 and 1994, and the general secretary of the bar from 1997 to 1998.

Justice Hilali had the honour to be the first woman to be elected twice as an executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) rom 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

