London Police Releases Social Media Activist Adil Raja

LONDON: London police released social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja after hours of questioning.

Adil Raja's lawyer Mehtab Aziz confirmed in a press conference in London that YouTuber Adil Raja has been released by the police after an investigation. He said Adil Raja was detained by the police for about eight hours.

Mehtab Aziz said Adil Raja had talked about shutting down his YouTube channel on Monday, after trying to contact Adil Raja after his arrest on Tuesday, the phones of Adil Raja and his family members are also currently switched off.

Lawyer Mehtab Aziz further said that it is believed that Adil Raja was arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He said, “If Adil Raja was involved in any wrongdoing, I would have reported it to the police myself, but I am sure that Adil Raja is not involved in any wrongdoing.”

It should be noted that social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja has been booked under anti-terrorism provisions for inciting public sentiments against the state of Pakistan in the May 9 incidents in Pakistan. Various complaints have been filed against Adil Raja by the Pakistani authorities.