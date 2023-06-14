NAB Report Claim No Evidence Against Accused In Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Sharif, Family

NAB submitted the Supplementary Report verified by Chairman NAB.

The court reserved its decision on the summoning of the new accused.

NAB supplementary report did not find evidence of money laundering and assets beyond income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Supplementary Report claimed to find no evidence against the accused in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Lahore Accountability Court had ordered the verification of the NAB supplementary report by the NAB chairman.

The court has reserved the summon notices of the new accused naming Haroon Yusuf, Syed Tahir Naqvi, and Salman Shehbaz.

PM’s lawyer Amjad Pervez stated that the three new accused have withdrawn their bail pleas after being declared innocent in the investigation report.

Added, “If the evidence is insufficient, these accused will be acquitted.”

The hearing of the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his family has been postponed till June 22.







