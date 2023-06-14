PM Shehbaz Says Political Stability Key To Economic Development, Strength, Prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the crucial connection between political stability and economic strength, stating that both are interdependent for achieving development, prosperity, and attracting investments.

He addressed the challenges posed by political instability, including conspiracies, false propaganda, and a reluctance from both domestic and international investors to engage with the country.

He held the previous government responsible for the current economic crisis, stating that their breach of agreement with the International Monetary Fund damaged Pakistan's credibility.

However, he expressed confidence in the current government's fulfillment of IMF conditions and anticipated the resumption of the program soon.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pledged to lead the country, along with the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, out of crisis and towards stability and development.

He criticized the previous government for neglecting development projects but praised the successful completion of the Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road reconstruction project under the current government's watch.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of martyrs, particularly in the May 9 incidents, emphasizing the nation's pride and the importance of honoring those who protect the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the perpetrators of the incidents, labeling them as enemies of the nation.

Regarding ongoing projects in the federal capital, he assured that all delayed projects would be completed by the following month, and electric buses would arrive by July 15.

He highlighted the previous government's neglect of the metro project, contrasting it with the current government's swift action to open it.

PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the efforts to procure crude oil at a lower price and emphasized the importance of each dollar during the economic crisis.

He claimed that the government had provided maximum relief to the people despite the challenging circumstances and appreciated the finance minister for presenting a budget focused on the welfare of the poor.

Responding to allegations of corruption made by the PTI Chairman, he challenged the presentation of evidence and expressed willingness to cooperate in any investigation.

He also accused the PTI Chairman himself of corruption in the ToshaKhana and Alqadir Trust cases.

The prime minister announced the upcoming introduction of a Solid Waste Management system in the federal capital and lamented the damage done to the system in Lahore by the previous government.

He also revealed plans to distribute 100,000 laptops to talented youth based on merit, without accepting any references.















