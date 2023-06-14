PPP’s Murtaza Wahab To Face JI’s Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman In Mayor Election

PPP's Najmi Alam and Karamullah Waqasi withdrew their nomination papers.

KARACHI: There will be a one-to-one contest between Pakistan People's Party(PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) for mayor and deputy mayor.

PPP's Najmi Alam and Karamullah Waqasi withdrew their nomination papers for the mayoral election, while Irshad Sher withdrew from the deputy mayor election.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and Murtaza Wahab will contest for the seat of Mayor. Salman Abdullah Murad and Saifuddin Advocate will face each other for Deputy Mayor.

Pakistan People's Party has also decided to withdraw from Saddar Township. PPP candidate will withdraw in favor of PTI Town Chairman Mansoor Sheikh. PTI's Mansoor Shaikh will be elected unopposed as Town Chairman of Saddar Town.

PPP had submitted the papers of Murtaza Wahab, Najmi Alam, and Karamullah Waqasi for the mayoral candidate while Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Saifuddin Advocate, and Junaid Makati were included for the mayoralty of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Six candidates from PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami, PML-N, and PTI have submitted papers for Deputy Mayor. Jamaat-e-Islami's Saifuddin, Qazi Sadaruddin, PPP's Salman Murad, and Irshad Shar Advocate are included as Deputy Mayor.

PTI's Zeeshan Zeib, PML-N's Akram Awan, Khawaja Shoaib, and Yakoob Kalro are included as Deputy Mayor.