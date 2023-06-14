Retd Major Adil Raja Arrested In London

Adil Farooq Raja, a retired major of the Pakistan Army and a strong supporter of an ousted prime minister, has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom.

The controversial YouTuber was detained by Scotland Yard in Luton.

As per initial reports, cases have been registered against Adil Raja in Pakistan under the provisions of ATC.

While the latest complaint against Adil Raja is related to May 9 vandalism in Pakistan after the arrest of the PTI chairman.

Raja is being questioned by investigators for his alleged involvement in inciting violence through YouTube and other platforms.

His YouTube channel was recently banned for spreading misinformation.

In Pakistan, Raja faced several charges related to inciting rebellion against the state and has a reputation as a fierce critic of the country's military establishment.

Despite being a war-wounded veteran with extensive experience, he gained notoriety for his critical views and appeared in the media as a geopolitical and defense analyst.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him by a Pakistani court for criminal intimidation and breach of trust.

In a recent development, Raja, along with Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, and YouTuber/anchorperson Wajahat Saeed Khan, has been booked on charges related to terrorism and sedition.

Raja was known for conducting propaganda against state institutions and allegedly had plans to create anarchy.