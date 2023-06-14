Trump Arrested In Federal Documents Probe

MIAMI: Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested at the federal courthouse in Miami, where he'll face 37 criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump, who is the first former US president to face federal charges, is expected to plead not guilty. This second indictment comes just months after Trump was charged by a Manhattan grand jury in a separate hush-money case.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in both cases and has vowed to stay in the 2024 race despite the charges. He's expected to speak Tuesday evening once he returns to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.