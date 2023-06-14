World Bank issued a statement in this regard.

The Executive Board of the World Bank on Wednesday approved $200 million in financial assistance for Pakistan.

The statement issued by the WB stated that an amount of $20 million will be spent on rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Added that the funds have been approved for flood relief in 2022, under which the development projects in the merged districts shall be completed with the money.

Along with this, financial aid is also to be allocated to water supply, rural roads, and agriculture projects in the merged districts.

The statement said that the capital will be invested in improving resilience to climate change.







