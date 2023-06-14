How To Check Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw List 2023 ?

Winner's list of Rs. 200 draw No 94 - 15 June 2023

QUETTA: Winner's list of Rs. 200 draw No: 94 to be announced tomorrow by the National Savings division on Thursday 15 June 2023 at Quetta.

State bank does the balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 200 prize bond will be given to 2394 winners and the amount is Rs. 1,250/- each.

How To Check Rs 200 Prize Bond Draw 2023



1st Prize of Rs. 750,000/-

------

1 Winner's list of Rs. 200 draw No 94 - 15 June 2023

2nd Prize of Rs. 250,000/- each

------

Full Winner's list will be soon here.

