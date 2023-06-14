Rs 200 Prize Bond List 2023 - Draw No 94 - 15th June 2023

- Rs 200 Prize bond draw list: date and venue.
Rs. 200 draw number 94 to be announced tomorrow by the National Savings division on Thursday 15 June 2023 at Quetta.
State bank does the balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 200 prize bond will be given to 2394 winners and the amount is Rs. 1,250/- each.
|
Bond Worth
|
City
|
Date
|
First Prize
|
Second Prize
|
Third Prize
|
Rs 200
|
Quetta
|
15-06-2023
|
750,000 PKR
|
250,000 PKR
|
1,250 PKR
Rs. 200 Prize Bond Draw No. 94, 15 June 2023
1st Prize of Rs. 750,000/-
------
2nd Prize of Rs. 250,000/- each
------
Full list of Rs 200
The full list of Rs 200 Prize Bond will be updated soon.
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,312,270[+0*]
DEATHS
6,890,861[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,097[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]