Rs 200 Prize Bond List 2023 - Draw No 94 - 15th June 2023

Web Desk 14 Jun , 2023 08:39 PM

  • Rs 200 Prize bond draw list: date and venue.

Rs. 200 draw number 94 to be announced tomorrow by the National Savings division on Thursday 15 June 2023 at Quetta.

Rs 200 Prize bond draw list: date and venue. 1

Rs 200 Prize bond draw list: date and venue.

State bank does the balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 200 prize bond will be given to 2394 winners and the amount is Rs. 1,250/- each.

Bond Worth

City

Date

First Prize

Second Prize

Third Prize

Rs 200

Quetta

15-06-2023

750,000 PKR

250,000 PKR

1,250 PKR

Rs. 200 Prize Bond Draw No. 94, 15 June 2023

1st Prize of Rs. 750,000/-

------

2nd Prize of Rs. 250,000/- each

------

Full list of Rs 200

The full list of Rs 200 Prize Bond will be updated soon.

