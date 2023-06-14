Kate Middleton Shares Experience As A 'bullying' Victim

Kate Middleton is making use of her prior traumas from school.

The Princess of Wales experienced bullying as a young girl.

Kate Middleton has taken steps to protect her children from experiencing the same bullying.

In order to shield her children, Kate Middleton is making use of her prior traumas from school.

The Princess of Wales, who experienced bullying as a young girl, has taken steps to protect her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, from experiencing the same.

Jennie Bond, a former royal correspondent, said:'The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that their young family will, as far as possible come first and that includes sending all three to day school, rather than having them as boarders away from home.

'Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College.'

She added: 'This has completely influenced the way she wants her children to be educated, coupled with her belief and research into early years development.'

She said: 'It is telling that Kate was heavily involved in searching for George, Charlotte and Louis' school as two of the key aspirations of Lambrook are kindness and inclusivity.

Ms. Bond added regarding the Royal Couple: 'For the moment at least it seems William and Catherine want to keep their children close, as day pupils at Lambrook, in a happy and nurturing environment.'



