King Charles III To Bring Back Major Old Royal Tradition

The Trooping the Colour ceremony has been a longstanding tradition to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign for over two centuries. In honor of his 75th birthday, King Charles has chosen to revive a tradition by taking the salute from troops on horseback.

This decision makes him the first reigning British monarch in over 30 years to participate in such a manner. However, according to a report from Hello magazine, some have expressed concerns about the potential risks associated with this decision.

The report suggests that King Charles' choice to ride on horseback at the age of 75 may be considered risky, particularly as temperatures are expected to reach around 26 degrees Celsius. Additionally, riding a horse can be physically demanding, and it is believed that this activity could potentially exacerbate the king's constant back pain, which he acquired from a polo injury many years ago.