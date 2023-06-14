Prince Harry Doppelganger's Business 'thriving' After Spare

Rhys Whittock says that business has increased significantly this year.

Rhys Whittock, who resembles Prince Harry, says that business has increased significantly this year.

The actor claims that in recent months, life has been simpler and more lucrative for him because to the Duke of Sussex biography 'Spare.'

“But it became quickly apparent they’d remain in the media and public domain,' he added after King Charles III's coronation.

“I knew I'd be fine as long as that’s the case - and arguably [Harry and Meghan are] more in the spotlight than ever before.”

Despite his achievements, Rhys longs to meet Prince Harry in person.

“I have always been a big fan of the royal family,” he said. 'I'm one year older than Harry – I actually tell people he's MY lookalike because I got here first!

“I'm very fortunate to look like one of the most talked about men in the world,' he continued.

Rhys continued, adding his thoughts on Harry and Meghan:“I'm a big believer in there's no such thing as bad publicity – Harry and Meghan have seen good and bad the past few years.











